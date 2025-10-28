Photos: ELSBETH Channels MY FAIR LADY in New Photos from Halloween Episode

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new Halloween-themed episode of Elsbeth, the fan-favorite detective celebrates the holiday by channeling Eliza Doolittle, the "loverly" protagonist of Broadway's My Fair Lady. In photos from the episode, Elsbeth can be seen donning several costumes from the musical, in looks varying from Eliza's outfit as a Cockney street vendor to her iconic Ascot gown. Take a look at a preview from the episode before it airs this Thursday.

In the episode, titled “Ick, a Bod,” Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter. The new episode of the CBS detective series will air Thursday, October 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

New guest stars for the ongoing third season include Amy Sedaris, David Cross, Andy Richter, Julia Fox, and Sarah Steele, along with Broadway's Annaleigh Ashford and William Jackson Harper.

The series features an impressive roster of Broadway talent, with stars like Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. The Season 2 finale featured many returning guest stars and a big, star-studded rendition of Chicago's Cell Block Tango. Take a look at our exclusive conversation about the episode with writer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins. and check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series brought new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS