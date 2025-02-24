News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: EL MAGO POP Celebrates 3 Millionth Audience Member

El Mago Pop played on Broadway in summer 2023.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
Just last week, El Mago Pop (aka Antonio Díaz) celebrated a huge milestone – over 3 million people seeing the show worldwide. El Mago Pop: Nothing is Impossible – Broadway Edition is currently running at the Nuevo Teatro Alcalá in Madrid through April 27.

The special performance welocmed many Spanish celebrities including José Coronado (Spanish actor), Sara Garcia Alonso (Spanish astronaut), Mag Lari (Illusionist and director of the show), Carmen Machi (Spanish actress), Carmen Maura (Spanish actress), Vicente del Bosque (Spanish National Football team, winners of the 2010 World Cup), Jaime Lorente (Actor known for Netflix's “La Casa de Papel”), Alex Pina (Creator of Netflix's La Casa de Papel), Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona and Manchester City), Megan Maxwell (Author), Maria Vicente (Spanish Olympic Athlete), Sara García (Spanish Astronaut for the European Space Agency), Daniel Carvajal (Football player for Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team) and more.

The illusionist made his Broadway debut in August 2023 in a a limited run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and received the Guinness World Record for highest weekly gross of a solo show on Broadway. Díaz will soon open his own theatre in Branson, Missouri and looks forward to making a theatrical return to the US in the near future.

Photo Credit: Marta Pich

Cast of El Mago Pop: Nothing is Impossible

Cast of El Mago Pop: Nothing is Impossible

Cast of El Mago Pop: Nothing is Impossible

Carmen Machi

Carmen Maura

José Coronado

Mag Lari

Sara Garcia Alonso

