Photos: DRAG: THE MUSICAL Releases New Look At JIMBO and Adam Pascal

Check out brand new photos of JIMBO and Adam Pascal in DRAG: The Musical, playing now at New World Stages. JIMBO, the beloved drag clown and winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8," plays their final performance as Kitty Galloway on February 7, 2025.

The production has also extended its run, announcing that Alaska Thunderf*ck, the legendary drag icon and fan favorite, will return to the role of Kitty Galloway beginning February 8, 2025 with tickets available through June 1, 2025 at dragthemusical.com.

In additional news, DRAG: The Musical was recently recognized as the GLAM Awards’ Best Stage Show of 2025. This comes after GLAAD Media Awards bestowed a Special Recognition Honor for the hit Off-Broadway production, which earned raves from critics and audiences alike.

“Drag: The Musical delivers the goods! Glamour, camp, spectacle, heart, and a riot of rhinestones,” raves The New Yorker. Alaska Thunderf*ck, praised as “magnificent” by Stage and Cinema and described by The New York Times as “the bigwig drag queen” with a “signature bass purr,” shines as the claws-out Kitty Galloway. Critics have celebrated her performance, with Times Square Chronicles hailing it as “unforgettable” and Vulture proclaiming, “Alaska Thunderf*ck’s got you covered.”

With dazzling costumes by Marco Marco, stunning choreography by Spencer Liff, and showstopping songs by Alaska Thunderf*ck, Tomas Costanza, and Ashley Gordon, the production is a joyful, heartwarming tribute to drag culture that audiences won’t want to miss.

The cast currently features JIMBO as Kitty Galloway (through February 7), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

The band for DRAG: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Brad Babinski (bass), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Max Wagner (guitar), and Jasmin Guevara (drums).

The design team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy