Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Meets the Press

See photos of Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and more!

Sep. 25, 2024
The Broadway premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. Preview performances begin Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre; opening night is Thursday, November 21, 2024. See photos of the cast meeting the press below! 

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and The Cast of "Death Becomes Her" including Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise and Amy Quanbeck

Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli and Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

Co-Composers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Co-Composer Julia Mattison, Co-Composer Noel Carey Book Writer Marco Pennette and Producer Lowe Cunningham

Book Writer Marco Pennette

Book Writer Marco Pennette

The Ensemble of "Death Becomes Her" including Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise and Amy Quanbeck

Michelle Williams

Jennifer Simard Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli and Megan Hilty

Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty

Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams

Christopher Sieber

Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli

"Death Becomes Her" Stage Management Team Caroline Duffin, Liz Beatty, Luke Anderson, Lee Micklin, McKenzie Murphy and Rachel Sterner

"Death Becomes Her" Music Team Cam Moncur, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Alejandro Senior, Adam Beskind and Ben Cohn

Erik Liberman and Marco Pennette

Executive Producer Marcia Goldberg and Producer Lowe Cunningham

Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams









