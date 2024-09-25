Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Meets the Press

See photos of Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and more!
The Broadway premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. Preview performances begin Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre; opening night is Thursday, November 21, 2024. See photos of the cast meeting the press below!
Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.
After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.
Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and The Cast of "Death Becomes Her" including Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise and Amy Quanbeck
Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli and Megan Hilty
Co-Composers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
Co-Composer Julia Mattison, Co-Composer Noel Carey Book Writer Marco Pennette and Producer Lowe Cunningham
Book Writer Marco Pennette
Book Writer Marco Pennette
The Ensemble of "Death Becomes Her" including Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise and Amy Quanbeck
Jennifer Simard Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli and Megan Hilty
Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty
Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli
"Death Becomes Her" Stage Management Team Caroline Duffin, Liz Beatty, Luke Anderson, Lee Micklin, McKenzie Murphy and Rachel Sterner
"Death Becomes Her" Music Team Cam Moncur, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Alejandro Senior, Adam Beskind and Ben Cohn
Erik Liberman and Marco Pennette
Executive Producer Marcia Goldberg and Producer Lowe Cunningham
Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
