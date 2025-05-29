Photos: DEAD OUTLAW Star Andrew Durand Pops Up Around NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, Dead Outlaw's famous outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy, as portrayed by Tony-nominee Andrew Durand, was spotted on the streets of New York City. Check out photos from the star's pop-ups in the Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station, on 5th Avenue outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Central Park.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of Elmer McCurdy who was shot by a posse in 1911 but then went on to have a 65-year entertainment career as a corpse. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) to unanimous rave reviews on Sunday, April 27. Dead Outlaw is nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, Dead Outlaw dominated the 2024 awards season as the winner of four Best Musical Awards, including New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.