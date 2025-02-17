Photos: Coldplay's Chris Martin Visits & JULIET on Broadway

Max Martin produced two of Coldplay's recent albums.
Like so many other artists in popular music today, Chris Martin has connections to & Juliet. The lead singer of Coldplay, stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre over the weekend to to check out the musical, which features the music of Max Martin. Martin produced the band's last two albums- Moon Music (2024) and Music of the Spheres (2021).
This wasn't Martin's only special outing. He also perfromed onstage at Radio City Music Hall with Bonnie Raitt as a part of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday night.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the
Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It’s Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Chris Martin poses with Joey Fatone & the cast including Maya Boyd, Alison Luff, Drew Gehling, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier, Jeannette Bayardelle, Nathan Levy, Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan
Chris Martin poses with Joey Fatone & the cast including Maya Boyd, Alison Luff, Drew Gehling, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier, Jeannette Bayardelle, Nathan Levy, Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan