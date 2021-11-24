Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Clyde's
Photos: Clyde's on Broadway Opening Night Photos! Check out the star studded opening!

Clyde's is now playing on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Nov. 24, 2021  

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play CLYDE'S opened just last night, Tuesday November 23, 2021, at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street at 8th Avenue).

The production features three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S began previews on November 3, 2021.

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It's an example of Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal).

The Hayes Theater

Andre Royo

Amber Tamblyn

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon

Amber Tamblyn and Laura Prepon

Amber Tamblyn and Laura Prepon

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky

Alison Wright

Alison Wright

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas and David Zayas

David Zayas

Playwright Lynn Nottage

Playwright Lynn Nottage

Will Roland

Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels

Mauricio Martínez

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Agnes Gund

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Margaret Anne Florence

Margaret Anne Florence

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne and Adrienne C. Moore

Taylor Trensch and Kyle Beltran

Taylor Trensch and Kyle Beltran

Brandon J. Dirden

Charles Randolph-Wright and Nona Hendryx

Charles Randolph-Wright and Second Stage Theater Executive Director Khady Kamara

Nona Hendryx

Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy and Nona Hendryx

Daniel Breaker

Daniel Breaker

Eisa Davis

Justin Hicks

Bess Wohl

Bess Wohl

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Kara Young

Ron Cephas Jones

Uzo Aduba

Edmund Donovan, Ron Cephas Jones, Uzo Aduba, Kara Young and Reza Salazar

Ron Cephas Jones, Uzo Aduba

Edmund Donovan, Ron Cephas Jones, Uzo Aduba, Kara Young and Reza Salazar

Edmund Donovan, Ron Cephas Jones, Uzo Aduba, Kara Young and Reza Salazar

Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Edmund Donovan, Ron Cephas Jones, Playwright Lynn Nottage, Uzo Aduba, Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Director Kate Whoriskey

Director Kate Whoriskey

Director Kate Whoriskey

Director Kate Whoriskey and Playwright Lynn Nottage

Director Kate Whoriskey, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman and Playwright Lynn Nottage

Ron Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones

Reza Salazar

Reza Salazar

Justin Hicks and Kenita Miller-Hicks

Kenita Miller-Hicks

Kara Young

Kara Young

Edmund Donovan

Edmund Donovan

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, Uzo Aduba, Playwright Lynn Nottage, Director Kate Whoriskey, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Kara Young, Edmund Donovan and Second Stage Theater Executive Director Khady Kamara

Reza Salazar, Ron Cephas Jones, Uzo Aduba, Kara Young and Edmund Donovan

Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones

Dascha Polanco, Adrienne C. Moore, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne

Adrienne C. Moore , Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne

Dascha Polanco, Adrienne C. Moore, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Austin Smith, Danai Gurira, Jocelyn Bioh and Danielle Brooks

Karen Akers and Brian Kaltner

Stephen Carrasco, Lee Poulin, Clay Rice-Thomson, Greg Uliasz and Eric Leiggi

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Edmund Donovan and Samantha Tesluk

Uzo Aduba and Danai Gurira

Uzo Aduba and Danai Gurira

David Zayas, Ron Cephas Jones, Liza Colón-Zayas and guest

Ron Cephas Jones, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Kim Lesley

Guest, Natasha Lyonne, Austin Smith and Jocelyn Bioh


From This Author Bruce Glikas