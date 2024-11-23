Photos: Cast & Creative Team of DEATH BECOMES HER Walk the Opening Night Purple Carpet

Death Becomes Her is currently running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
DEATH BECOMES HER is officially open on Broadway in a production starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the purple carpet below!
Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Josh Lamon and Christopher Sieber
Josh Lamon and Christopher Sieber
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
Taurean Everett and Michelle Williams
Taurean Everett and Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams, Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty and Christopher Sieber
Michelle Williams, Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty and Christopher Sieber
Steven Rabiner, Marco Pennette and Erik Liberman
The Ensemble of "Death Becomes Her"
The Ensemble of "Death Becomes Her"
Marcia Goldberg, Lowe Cunningham amd Jimmy Horowitz
Sarita Colon, Michelle Williams and Michael Graceffa
Betthany Pettigrew, Christopher Gattelli, Mark Myars and Lou Castro
Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams
The Ensemble of "Death Becomes Her"
Videos