Photos: COME FROM AWAY Reopens; The Cast Takes Their First Bow Back!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway's Back

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away returned to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, September 21, 2021.

Below, check out photos of the company's first bow back on stage since March 2020!

After the curtain call, the company returned to the stage for a moving speech by original cast member Joel Hatch (Claude & Others), followed by a selfie of the company with the whole sold-out audience by original cast member Sharon Wheatley (Diane & Others)!

The company also ceremoniously welcomed the newest member of the cast, James Seol, who makes his Broadway musical debut with the production.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing- room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away will return to Broadway to play its 1,251st perforrmance.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or a special event, celebrate your friends and family with a gorgeous bouquet from 1-800 Flowers.com. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy to find your reason and brighten someone's day with exclusive offers and great values on bouquets and arrangements. To order today, visit 1-800-Flowers.com

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader