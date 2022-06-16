Photos: COME FROM AWAY Company Celebrates Becoming Longest Running Show in Schoenfeld Theatre History
The cast and creative team of COME FROM AWAY were joined by actors who have also performed on the Schoenfeld Theatre stage throughout its history.
COME FROM AWAY has become the longest-running show in the 105-year history of Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. To mark the milestone, West 45th Street was renamed "Come From A-Way" for a day.
Check out photos below!
"Come From Away" cast Back Row: Happy McPartlin, Jim Walton, John Jellison, Gene Weygandt, James Seol, Julie Reiber and De'Lon Grant Middle Row: Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LePage, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley and Q. Smith Front Row: Josh Breckenridge, Becky Gulsvig, Emily Walton and Caesar Samayoa
"Come From Away" Street Sign
"Come From Away" cast, crew and creative team
"Come From Away" cast & creative team
Members of the "Come From Away" band
Back Row: Jennifer Kozumplik, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Happy McPartlin, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Jenn Colella and De'Lon Grant Bottom row: Tony LePage, Josh Breckenridge, Emily Walton, Q. Smith and Becky Gulsvig
David Hein, Pat Schoenfeld and Irene Sankoff
Christiane Noll and Jenn Colella
Becky Gulsvig and Christiane Noll
Jennifer Cody and Hunter Foster
Benim Foster and Arlene Foster
Julia Lester and Kim Lester
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli
Becky Gulsvig, Kelly Devine and Jenn Colella
Becky Gulsvig and Jenn Colella
Robert Wankel and Pat Schoenfeld
Robert Wankel, Pat Schoenfeld, Sue Frost, Marleen Alhadeff and Randy Adams
Jeanette Gutierrez, Kevin Tuerff and guest
Astrid Van Wieren and De'Lon Grant
David Hein, Irene Sankoff and Kelly Devine
Q. Smith
Robert Cuccioli, Pat Schoenfeld and Laila Robins
Chris Luessmann and Erin Grimmer
Guest & Brandon Kelly
Carla Hoke-Miller