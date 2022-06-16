Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Photos: COME FROM AWAY Company Celebrates Becoming Longest Running Show in Schoenfeld Theatre History

The cast and creative team of COME FROM AWAY were joined by actors who have also performed on the Schoenfeld Theatre stage throughout its history.

Jun. 16, 2022  

COME FROM AWAY has become the longest-running show in the 105-year history of Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. To mark the milestone, West 45th Street was renamed "Come From A-Way" for a day.

Come From Away
"Come From Away" cast Back Row: Happy McPartlin, Jim Walton, John Jellison, Gene Weygandt, James Seol, Julie Reiber and De'Lon Grant Middle Row: Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LePage, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley and Q. Smith Front Row: Josh Breckenridge, Becky Gulsvig, Emily Walton and Caesar Samayoa

Come From Away
Come From Away
"Come From Away" Street Sign

Come From Away
"Come From Away" cast, crew and creative team

Come From Away
"Come From Away" cast & creative team

Come From Away
Members of the "Come From Away" band

Come From Away
Back Row: Jennifer Kozumplik, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Happy McPartlin, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Jenn Colella and De'Lon Grant Bottom row: Tony LePage, Josh Breckenridge, Emily Walton, Q. Smith and Becky Gulsvig

Come From Away
Kelly Devine and Jenn Colella

Come From Away
David Hein, Pat Schoenfeld and Irene Sankoff

Come From Away
Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Come From Away
Christiane Noll

Come From Away
Come From Away
Irene Sankoff, Pat Schoenfeld and David Hein

Come From Away
Irene Sankoff, Pat Schoenfeld and David Hein

Come From Away
Christiane Noll and Jenn Colella

Come From Away
Becky Gulsvig and Christiane Noll

Come From Away
Come From Away
Pat Schoenfeld

Come From Away
Come From Away
Come From Away
Jennifer Cody and Hunter Foster

Come From Away
Come From Away
Hunter Foster

Come From Away
Come From Away
Jennifer Cody

Come From Away
Come From Away
Benim Foster and Arlene Foster

Come From Away
Andre De Shields

Come From Away
Come From Away
Julia Lester

Come From Away
Come From Away
Julia Lester and Kim Lester

Come From Away
Maulik Pancholy

Come From Away
Come From Away
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

Come From Away
Come From Away
Robert Cuccioli

Come From Away
Come From Away
Laila Robins

Come From Away
Come From Away
Becky Gulsvig, Kelly Devine and Jenn Colella

Come From Away
Come From Away
Jenn Colella

Come From Away
Come From Away
Becky Gulsvig

Come From Away
Come From Away
Robert Wankel and Pat Schoenfeld

Come From Away
Robert Wankel, Pat Schoenfeld, Sue Frost, Marleen Alhadeff and Randy Adams

Come From Away
Jeanette Gutierrez, Kevin Tuerff and guest

Come From Away
Astrid Van Wieren and De'Lon Grant

Come From Away
Kelly Devine

Come From Away
Come From Away
David Hein, Irene Sankoff and Kelly Devine

Come From Away
Q. Smith

Come From Away
Robert Cuccioli, Pat Schoenfeld and Laila Robins

Come From Away
Chris Luessmann and Erin Grimmer

Come From Away
Guest & Brandon Kelly

Come From Away
Carla Hoke-Miller





