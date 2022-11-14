Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO

Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years Of Razzle Dazzle On Broadway!

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Nov. 14, 2022  

On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 26th year as a Broadway institution. Go inside tonight's curtain call as they celebrate their fabulous milestone with a cake! See photos below!

Chicago has grossed over $700 million on Broadway since it opened in 1996 and grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. It's been seen by more than 32 million people and played over 32,500 performances worldwide in 36 countries and in more than 500 cities.

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Brian Spitulnik.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago
CHICAGO 26th Anniversary Celebration




Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in CHICAGO Photo
Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGO
See photos of Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale Photo
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale
Broadway's longest running American musical has reached another milestone! On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 26th year as a Broadway institution.
Video: Isaac Mizrahi Takes His First Bows In CHICAGO On Broadway Photo
Video: Isaac Mizrahi Takes His First Bows In CHICAGO On Broadway
Fashion designer, media personality, and cabaret star, Isaac Mizrahi has taken his first bows as Amos Hart in CHICAGO on Broadway! Mizrahi is playing a three-week limited engagement through November 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. See video of his opening night curtain call!
Photos: The Cast of CHICAGO Records CAROLS FOR A CURE Photo
Photos: The Cast of CHICAGO Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE'
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022' is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Magnet

Chicago Magnet

Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Lapel Pin




More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Nova Y. Payton Sings 'Last Midnight' From INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatreVIDEO: Nova Y. Payton Sings 'Last Midnight' From INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 15, 2022

Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. Get a first look at Nova Y. Payton and The Signature Orchestra performing 'Last Midnight' in the video here!
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden TheatrePRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden Theatre
November 15, 2022

Jodie Comer will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This MonthPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month
November 15, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney’s Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!
November 15, 2022

Top stories include new musical Shucked, which is headed to Broadway in March 2023. Plus, go inside the 25th anniversary celebration for The Lion King, and more!