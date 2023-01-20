Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Cast of FUNNY GIRL in the Recording Studio

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl is now available wherever CDs are sold! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, stars Lea Michele (Fanny Brice), Ramin Karimloo (Nick Arnstein), Jared Grimes (Eddie Ryan) & Tovah Feldshuh (Mrs. Rosie Brice) will be signing CDs at the August Wilson Theatre today from 3PM - 6PM. The first 800 people who purchase the CD at the August Wilson Theatre today between 12-3PM will receive a wristband to guarantee entry for the signing event.

All new Behind-the-Scenes photos have been released of the cast recording session. Check out the photos below!

Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), FUNNY GIRL - New Broadway Cast Recording hit on #7 on the iTunes Albums chart and #1 on the iTunes Soundtracks chart shortly after its digital release in November 2022. The album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller and Marc Levine. The album is executive produced by Evan McGill and associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green and PickleStar Theatricals.

Produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani, FUNNY GIRL stars Emmy Award Nominee Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award Nominee & Chita Rivera Award Winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). They are joined by Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and an acting company that includes Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Candice Hatakeyama, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Barbara Tirrell, Leslie Blake Walker, and "Fanny Brice" alternate Julie Benko, who performs the role every Thursday.

The smash hit revival of FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) for the week ending January 8, 2023 with a gross of $2,062,739.00, a record high for an eight-performance week. FUNNY GIRL previously smashed the all-time August Wilson Theatre house record with a gross of $2,005,697.00 for the week ending December 18, 2022 and then broke it again for the nine-performance week ending January 1, 2023, with a gross of $2,405,901.00. Prior to FUNNY GIRL, MEAN GIRLS held the house record ($1,994,386.00), set in 2018.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new FUNNY GIRL, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time FUNNY GIRL has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson