FUNNY GIRL Will Sign Copies of the Cast Album This Friday

Only the first 800 people are guaranteed entry!

Jan. 18, 2023  

Funny Girl will host a Cast Album signing event this Friday! Members of the cast, including Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh, will be signing CDs at the August Wilson Theatre on Friday, January 20 from 3PM to 6PM.

CDs will be able to purchase at the theatre. Fans are invited to arrive on Friday starting at 12PM to buy your CD for autographs and get a wristband. Only the first 800 people are guaranteed entry.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.




