Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2020 Tony Awards

Check out photos of tonight's big winners with their new Tony Awards!

Sep. 26, 2021  

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, video interviews from the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

For now, we're taking you backstage with all of the winners of tonight's big awards. Check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Catherine Zuber
Catherine Zuber

Derek McLane
Derek McLane

David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Lois Smith
Lois Smith

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Sonya Tayeh
Sonya Tayeh

Diablo Cody
Diablo Cody

David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier

Peter Hylenski
Peter Hylenski

Peter Hylenski
Peter Hylenski

Peter Hylenski
Peter Hylenski

Lauren Patten
Lauren Patten

Stephen Daldry
Stephen Daldry

Stephen Daldry
Stephen Daldry

Alex Timbers
Alex Timbers

Sonya Tayeh
Sonya Tayeh

Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit

Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek, and Justin Levine
Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek, and Justin Levine

Jenny Steingart and Anthony Veneziale
Jenny Steingart and Anthony Veneziale


Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit

Lauren Patten
Lauren Patten

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren,
Adrienne Warren,

Matthew López
Matthew López

Matthew López
Matthew López

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit

Andrew Burnap
Andrew Burnap

Andrew Burnap
Andrew Burnap

Andrew Burnap
Andrew Burnap

Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren


