Photos: BIRTHDAY CANDLES Opening Night Red Carpet
Birthday Candles is now running at the American Airlines Theatre.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch, celebrated opening night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022.
The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche
Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby Jr.
Jason Butler Harner
Melba Wilson
Michele Lee and Fred A. Rappoport
Kathy Najimy,Carol Jenkins and guest
Alexandra Wentworth, Mariska Hargitay and friends
Alexandra Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay
Camryn Manheim, Mariska Hargitay and Dylan McDermott
Kathy Najimy, Camryn Manheim and Mariska Hargitay
Dylan McDermott and Mariska Hargitay
Kathy Najimy, Camryn Manheim and Marin Hinkle
Margaret Colin and Beth Fowler
Michelle Posner and Kenneth Posner
Ben Shenkman and Lauren Greilsheimer Shenkman
Lynn Nottage and Kate Whoriskey
The Roundabout Theater Company Covid-19 Team