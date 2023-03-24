Photos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
The cast of Bad Cinderella features Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Jordan Dobson, Grace McLean and more.
Bad Cinderella celebrated its opening night last night at the Imperial Theatre.
See photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!
In addition to Linedy Genao in the title role, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.
This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.
Sami Gayle, Carolee Carmello and Morgan Higgins
Sami Gayle, Carolee Carmello and Morgan Higgins
Sami Gayle, Carolee Carmello and Morgan Higgins
Grace McLean and Carolee Carmello
Grace McLean and Carolee Carmello
Cameron Loyal and Linedy Genao
Cameron Loyal and Linedy Genao
Lighting Designer Bruno Poet, Sound Designer Gareth Owen, Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter, Director Laurence Connor, UK Musical Supervisot David Andrew Wilson, Set& Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova, Producer Christine Schwarzman, Lyricist David Zippel and Associate Director TaNisha Fordham
Producer Christine Schwarzman
Producer Christine Schwarzman
Stephen Schwarzman and Producer Christine Schwarzman
Director Laurence Connor
Director Laurence Connor
Rebecca Kane Burton and Director Laurence Connor
Rebecca Kane Burton and Director Laurence Connor
Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter
Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter
Lyricist David Zippel
Lyricist David Zippel
Michael Johnston and Lyricist David Zippel
Aléna Watters
Aléna Watters
Chloé Nadon-Enriquez
Chloé Nadon-Enriquez
UK Musical Supervisor David Andrew Wilson
UK Musical Supervisor David Andrew Wilson
Lighting Designer Bruno Poet
Set & Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova
Set & Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova
Set & Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova and guest
Sound Design Gareth Owen
Sound Design Gareth Owen
Book Adaption Alexis Scheer
Book Adaption Alexis Scheer