Photos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The cast of Bad Cinderella features Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Jordan Dobson, Grace McLean and more.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Bad Cinderella celebrated its opening night last night at the Imperial Theatre.

See photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

In addition to Linedy Genao in the title role, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Grace McLean

Grace McLean

Jordan Dobson

Jordan Dobson

Sami Gayle

Sami Gayle

Christina Acosta Robinson

Christina Acosta Robinson

Morgan Higgins

Morgan Higgins

Cameron Loyal

Cameron Loyal

Sami Gayle, Carolee Carmello and Morgan Higgins

Sami Gayle, Carolee Carmello and Morgan Higgins

Sami Gayle, Carolee Carmello and Morgan Higgins

Grace McLean and Carolee Carmello

Grace McLean and Carolee Carmello

Sami Gayle and Morgan Higgins

Sami Gayle and Morgan Higgins

Grace McLean and Linedy Genao

Cameron Loyal and Linedy Genao

Cameron Loyal and Linedy Genao

Lighting Designer Bruno Poet, Sound Designer Gareth Owen, Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter, Director Laurence Connor, UK Musical Supervisot David Andrew Wilson, Set& Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova, Producer Christine Schwarzman, Lyricist David Zippel and Associate Director TaNisha Fordham

Producer Christine Schwarzman

Producer Christine Schwarzman

Stephen Schwarzman and Producer Christine Schwarzman

Director Laurence Connor

Director Laurence Connor

Rebecca Kane Burton and Director Laurence Connor

Rebecca Kane Burton and Director Laurence Connor

Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter

Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter

Lyricist David Zippel

Lyricist David Zippel

Michael Johnston and Lyricist David Zippel

Josh Drake

Josh Drake

Julio Rey

Julio Rey

Dave Schoonover

Dave Schoonover

J Savage

J Savage

Lucas Thompson

Lucas Thompson

Christian Probst

Christian Probst

Angel Lozada

Angel Lozada

Ben Lanham

Ben Lanham

Michael Milkanin

Michael Milkanin

Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper

Raymond Baynard

Raymond Baynard

Lauren Boyd

Lauren Boyd

Savy Jackson

Savy Jackson

Tristen Buettel

Tristen Buettel

Mariah Lyttle

Mariah Lyttle

Alyssa Carol

Alyssa Carol

Kaleigh Cronin

Kaleigh Cronin

Sarah Meahl

Sarah Meahl

Larkin Reilly

Larkin Reilly

Lily Rose

Lily Rose

Tregoney Shepherd

Tregoney Shepherd

Aléna Watters

Aléna Watters

Mike Baerga

Mike Baerga

Chloé Nadon-Enriquez

Chloé Nadon-Enriquez

Robin Masella

Robin Masella

Paige Smallwood

Paige Smallwood

UK Musical Supervisor David Andrew Wilson

UK Musical Supervisor David Andrew Wilson

Lighting Designer Bruno Poet

Set & Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova

Set & Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova

Set & Costume Design Gabriela Tylesova and guest

Sound Design Gareth Owen

Sound Design Gareth Owen

Book Adaption Alexis Scheer

Book Adaption Alexis Scheer




Video: The Company of BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Opening Night
The best of Broadway was at the Imperial Theatre last night to bring good vibes to opening night of Bad Cinderella! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and we are bringing you conversations with the cast and creative team in this video!
Photos: The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Takes Opening Night Bows
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opened last night, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
Review Roundup: Critics React To BAD CINDERELLA On Broadway- Updating Live!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.
Photos: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
Get a first look at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella on Broadway!

March 24, 2023

See photos of the cast and creative team of Bad Cinderella on the red carpet at opening night!
March 24, 2023

Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao gifted Cindy Adams a 'Bad Cindy' sweater on the morning of the show's opening night! Genao stopped by Adams’ Park Avenue Penthouse to give her the gift and BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos!
March 24, 2023

Melissa Manchester recently paid a visit to Bob Fosse's Dancin', where she met with the cast backstage after the show! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
March 24, 2023

Kimberly Akimbo was recently visited by Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment when the stars met the show's cast backstage. Check out photos here!
March 24, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opened last night, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
