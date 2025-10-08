Video: Aubrey Plaza Shares How She Landed Her Role in Ethan Coen’s LET'S LOVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, Aubrey Plaza joined TODAY, where she spoke about Atlantic Theater Company's Let’s Love!, now in previews at the Linda Gross Theater. Plaza stars as Susan in the show, which is a trio of one-act plays. She says that her role was more or less written for her by Ethan Coen.

"He said to me, 'I wrote this part that I think I wrote for you, but I didn't realize it," she explained. The two previously worked together in the 2025 film Honey Don't. Plaza continued: "The part is very funny. She is a very intense woman...When I first read it, I was crying laughing. It's totally ridiculous."

Also on the show, Plaza spoke about her third children’s book, Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party and looked back at her audition for Parks and Recreation. Watch the full interview now.

Due to popular demand, the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, will now run through November 22nd. Let’s Love! began performances on Thursday, September 25th and officially opens on Wednesday, October 15th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street).

The cast of Let’s Love! features Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer (“The Wire”), Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Dion Graham (“The First 48”), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann (The Welkin), Nellie McKay (A Play is a Poem), Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea), and Mary Wiseman (“Star Trek: Discovery’).

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!

Let’s Love! features sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Peggy Schnitzer, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound by David Van Tieghem, original compositions by Nellie McKay, set decorations and props by Faye Armon-Troncoso, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA.