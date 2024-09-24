Photos: Alyssa Milano as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at photos of Alyssa Milano as "Roxie Hart" in Chicago on Broadway!

The Tony Award-winning musical is now playing at New York’s Ambassador Theatre.

The current cast of Chicago features Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Eddie Bennett, Jennnifer Dunne, Jeff Gorti, Jaquez, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel