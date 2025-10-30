 tracker
Photos: Alec Baldwin, Matt Damon & More Take Part in HOLD ON TO ME DARLING Reading

The special reading benefitted Center at West Park.

By: Oct. 30, 2025
On Monday, October 27th, Center at West Park hosted a special staged reading of the acclaimed play HOLD ON TO ME DARLING at The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew. 

Alec Baldwin, Matt Damon, J. Smith-Cameron, Charles Everett, Peter Friedman, Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, performed the script from Academy Award-winning Screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan. Following the reading, director Neil Pepe joined the cast for a conversation moderated by Lonergan.

This reading was part of CWP’s fall benefit series, and supported CWP’s efforts to prevent efforts that are underway to demolish the historic landmarked church to make way for luxury development. Join CWP November 17th for their next fall benefit event, a staged reading of ALL ABOUT EVE starring Scarlett Johansson and J. Smith-Cameron.

Photo Credit: Alexander Mendoza/ The Center at West Park

Matt Damon

Cast of Hold On to Me Darling

Matt Damon and J. Smith


Videos