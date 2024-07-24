Photos: Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned for a limited run in Moulin Rouge! The Musical through Sunday, October 13.

Check out photos below!

Tveit originated the role of Christian in the Broadway production. Levesque previously starred as Satine in spring 2023 opposite Derek Klena.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Avery Brukus.