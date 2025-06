Photos: ANGEL IN THE HEAT Premieres At The American Theatre of Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre of Actors continues its summer season with Angel in the Heat, written & directed By Sean Szak Prasso; June 16 -29 the Beckmann Theatre of the ATA's theatre complex. Check out photos from the show.

Travis Bergmann, Amy Losi, Dustin Pazar, Amanda Stamm, and Annie Unger star in a new play written and directed by Sean Szak Prasso about a Louisville, KY, lawyer's past catching up with him when he decides to run for mayor.

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Photography

