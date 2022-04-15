Photos: AMERICAN BUFFALO Company Takes Opening Night Bows
American Buffalo is running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
Just last night, David Mamet's American Buffalo opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street), exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.
Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).
American Buffalo will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the first official curtain call below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell
