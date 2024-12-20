Photos: ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE is Now Playing on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances are now underway on Broadway for All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is now in performances at the Hudson Theatre. Opening night is set for Sunday, December 22. All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast as follows.

The complete company will include John Mulaney (December 11 – January 12), Fred Armisen (December 11 – January 12), Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11 – 29), Richard Kind (December 11 – January 12), Chloe Fineman (December 30 – January 12), Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16), Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26), Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2), David Cross (February 4 – 9), Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16), Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16), and Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16).

It was previously announced that acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

The creative team includes David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (costume designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director). Additionally, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake will be creating the illustrations for the production.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid