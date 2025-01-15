Photos: A WONDERFUL WORLD Honors Vanessa Williams' Late Mother With New Orleans-Style Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical recently celebrated the life of producer Vanessa Williams' late mother, Helen Williams, with a traditional New Orleans-style Second Line parade. In honor of Helen's enduring legacy, 150 music school students were also invited to attend the performance, making the evening even more special. Check out photos below!

Prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including Michael Urie, Bevy Smith, Deborah Roberts, Brian Stokes Mitchell, June Ambrose and A Wonderful World producers Tonya Lewis Lee, Mathew and Gena Avery Knowles, and Les Coney were present to show their support for Vanessa Williams and the entire cast and crew of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith, and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane plays Armstrong on Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee performances.

The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production, with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas