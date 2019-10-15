Photo/Video: First Look At Zach Adkins In WEST SIDE STORY at NC Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at NC Theatre's WEST SIDE STORY, playing now through October 20th at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.



Based on Shakespeare's beloved Romeo and Juliet, WEST SIDE STORY takes place in modern day New York City where hate, violence and prejudice run rampant. Two young, star crossed lovers are caught in a battle between rival street gangs - the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks - and must fight for their love. North Carolina Theatre is proud to present this beloved musical theatre classic before it returns to Broadway and the silver screen in 2020. Directing the musical is NC Theatre's producing artistic director, Eric Woodall, with choreography by Jeremy Dumont.



The leading roles of Tony and Maria are portrayed by Zach Adkins and Addie Morales. Adkins most recently made his Broadway debut in Anastasia where he played the leading man, Dmitry. He also appeared as Charlie in Kinky Boots (U.S./first national tour), Tom in Murder Ballad (Cleveland's Playhouse Square), Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Idaho Shakespeare Festival) and Melchior in Spring Awakening (Beck Arts). Morales portrays Tony's romantic interest, Maria. She has starred in this role numerous times regionally at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Barrington Stage Company, Casa Mañana and New London Barn, with other regional credits including Tick, Tick, Boom (Playhouse Square), and The Buddy Holly Story (Casa Mañana).



Michelle Alves, a dancer, singer, actress and choreographer born and raised in Puerto Rico, portrays the fiery role of Anita. Alves started her professional dance career at the early age of 16 traveling around the world with the World Salsa Congress and numerous Latin-American singers. In 2012, Alves landed her first national tour playing Anita in West Side Story (2012-2014), and in May 2017, she made her Broadway debut in On Your Feet. She has worked as a dancer, choreographer and assistant choreographer for various award shows, performing with recognized celebrities like The Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Nelly Furtado and Ricky Martin among others.



David Prottas plays Riff, the leader of the Jets. After graduating from the National Ballet School in Toronto, Prottas spent 10 years with the New York City Ballet, dancing in a wide range of classical and contemporary repertoire. He previously toured the country in the first national tour of An American In Paris, made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Carousel, and was seen most recently in the new musical, Marie: Dancing Still. The leader of the Sharks, Bernardo, are played by Stephen Diaz. His previous credits include the Broadway revival of West Side Story, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Matilda the Musical (national tour), Paul in A Chorus Line (5th Avenue Theatre), and West Side Story (The Muny).



Other featured roles include Danny Bevins (Chino), who previously starred in West Side Story at Barrington Stage Company; Sean McCracken (Krupke), a local favorite who was recently seen in Theatre Raleigh's Junk; Alex Stewart (Action), who audiences may remember from NC Theatre's recent production of Annie; Estes Tarver (Schrank), previously Bill in NC Theatre's Mamma Mia!; and Jeffery West (Doc/Glad Hand), who previously starred in Theatre Raleigh's August: Osage County.



Rounding out the WEST SIDE STORY cast are ensemble members Ashley Adamek (Clarice), Monica Garcia Bradley (Francisca), Jimmie Lee Brooks (Indio), Chloe Calhoun (Anybodys), Emily Cochrane (Graziella), Michael Scott Gomez (Pepe), Sai Graham (Anxious), Supriya Jaya ("Somewhere" soloist), Daniel Marhelko (Snow Boy), Joshua Messmore (Baby John), PJ Palmer (A-rab), Ellen Pierce (Minnie), Corey Rives (Diesel), Taylor Simmons (Big Deal), Bilal Smith (Luis), Isabella Ward (Consuela), Casey Wortham (Rosalia), and Jane Zogbi (Velma).





