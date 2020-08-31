Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The cast of the Netflix film poses for a group shot on set!

The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released later this year. Now he's sharing a photo from the set!

He writes: "Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's THE PROM. A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner..."

Pictured are: Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kevin Chamberlin, and Andrew Rannells.

The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of THE HEAD of the Parent Teacher Association.

The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke, Adam Anders and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.

