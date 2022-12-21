Photo: Robert De Niro Visits SIX on Broadway
The cast of Six features Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Nasia Thomas, and Taylor Iman Jones.
The legendary Robert De Niro paid a visit to Six on Broadway!
See the photo below!
The cast of Six features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The production is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).
The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording just received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 27 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design).
The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 21, 2022
Hugh Panaro made his solo debut at 54 Below in October, treating audiences to songs and stories from the blockbusters he’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in! Check out video clips from the concert, featuring numbers from Miss Saigon, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera!
Wake Up With BWW 12/21: THE COLLABORATION Cancels Opening Night Performance, and More
December 21, 2022
Top stories include The Collaboration cancelling their opening night performance due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the cast. Plus, Funny Girly broke the box office record at the August Wilson Theatre, and more!
THE COLLABORATION Opening Night Performance Canceled
December 20, 2022
The Broadway opening night for The Collaboration has been canceled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast detected during pre-show testing.
CABARET's 'Willkommen' Featuring Eddie Redmayne & 'Mein Herr' Featuring Jessie Buckley to be Released Tomorrow
December 20, 2022
Cabaret's Willkommen’ featuring Eddie Redmayne and ‘Mein Herr’ featuring Jessie Buckley will be released on streaming platforms ahead of the album's full release.
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Bonnie Milligan & Alli Mauzey Sing a Parody of 'Sisters' From WHITE CHRISTMAS
December 20, 2022
Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey sing a parody of 'Sisters' from the Christmas classic, White Christmas!