Photo: Orville Peck Teases CABARET Look With New Preview

Just days before his first performance, Orville Peck has further revealed his identity with a new look at him in Cabaret. New photos show the country singer peeking from behind a curtain, showing his eyes without his iconic mask for the first time. The preview was released alongside a new look at Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles.

The new photos follow last week's reveal that Peck will not be wearing his iconic mask for his limited engagement on Broadway, showing his face for the first time.

Peck and Noblezada will play a limited 16-week engagement in Cabaret through Sunday, July 20. As previously announced Adam Lambert and Auli‘i Cravalho will play their final performances in the production on Saturday evening, March 29. Casting for the roles of ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ after Sunday, July 20 will be announced this summer.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubCabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ Ellen Harvey will be joining the cast as Fraulein Schneider starting March 31, the same day Noblezada and Peck make their debut.

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Kayla Jenerson as ‘Rosie,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, features dancers Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair-Kyles and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).