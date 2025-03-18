Photos: See Unmasked Orville Peck & Eva Noblezada in CABARET Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orville Peck has officially been unmasked as he prepares to take on the role of the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! See new photos of the unmasked country singer, alongside his upcoming co-star, Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles. They take on the iconic roles starting on March 31.

Since Peck was announced to take on the role, fans have been wondering if he will be donning his iconic face mask, something that has been part of his persona as an artist. It was recently confirmed that the mask will not be part of his Cabaret costume, with a first look being released.

"The mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me,” Peck said of the iconic look, which he has worn since 2019. “But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity and hopefully a good performance to it. It’s not about me. I’m not trying to make it the Orville Peck show."