Photo Flash: See the HAMILTON Cast, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Lambert and More at the Kennedy Center Honors
The 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS aired on CBSNetwork for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special last night, Wednesday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
The honored artists included singer and actress Cher, composer and pianist Philip Glass, Country music entertainer Reba McEntire, and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.
This year, the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-received a unique honor as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.
In a star-studded celebration on the KENNEDY Center Opera House stage, the 2018 Honorees were saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world through performances and tributes.
Photo Credits: Michele Crowe and John P. Filo/CBS
Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire, Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire, and Philip Glass
Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Andy Blankenbuehler
Phillipa Soo, RenÅ½e Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Andy Blankenbuehler
Bobby Bones, Lady Antebellum, Brooks & Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, and Melissa Peterman
Christopher Jackson and Lin-Manuel Miranda