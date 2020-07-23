Photo Flash: See Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, & More in First Look at THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

The Film Debuts October 16, 2020 on Netflix

Netflix has shared a first look at Mark Rylance, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, J.C. MacKenzie, and Danny Flahery in Aaron Sorkin's new film, The Trial of The Chicago 7!

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest-including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale-were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

See the photos below!

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella,John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Noah Robbins, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, C.J. Wilson

The Trial of The Chicago 7 debuts October 16, 2020 on Netflix.

