Photo Flash: See Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, & More in First Look at THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
The Film Debuts October 16, 2020 on Netflix
Netflix has shared a first look at Mark Rylance, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, J.C. MacKenzie, and Danny Flahery in Aaron Sorkin's new film, The Trial of The Chicago 7!
What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest-including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale-were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
See the photos below!
The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella,John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Noah Robbins, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, C.J. Wilson
The Trial of The Chicago 7 debuts October 16, 2020 on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Netflix 2020
Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong
Sacha Baron Cohen, Danny Flaherty , Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance
J.C. MacKenzie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Aaron Sorkin, J.C. MacKenzie
Jeremy Strong
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
Amid Grievance Filed by Actors Equity, Walt Disney World Finds Ways to Work Around Absent Equity Performers
The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, ...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Adam Schiff and Judy Chu Introduce 'Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act'
Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) introduced the Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act to ensure that wor...
QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
From the best opening numbers to that dazzling 11 o'clock number... create a Broadway playlist for an Off-Broadway album recommendation!...