Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, and More Visit OKLAHOMA!

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! has been visited by many stars this week. Seen in the audience and backstage were Rachel Bloom, Constance Wu, Patti LuPone, Beck Bennett, Samantha Bee, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jim Parsons and Carson Kressley.

Check out photos of some of the stars with cast members below!

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille. The creative team includes: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jelinek, Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski(Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testaas Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber





