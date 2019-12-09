Photo Flash: New York Stage and Film Gala Honors Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce

Just last night, New York Stage and Film celebrated its annual Winter Gala, honoring six-time Tony Award-nominated producer and philanthropist Diana DiMenna, and Academy Award and four-time Golden Globe-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce. The Winter Gala, a fundraising event to support New York Stage and Film's year-round theater and film development initiatives, was held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).

The Winter Gala Co-Chairs include Annette Bening, Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittelman, Billy Porter, and Denise & Dean Vanech. Serving as Gala Vice Chairs are Rebecca Carpenter Mayer & Max Mayer, Lauren B. Cramer, Carol & Tony Friscia, Kimberly Germ-Cramer, Rebecca Gold, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Kiki Lambden & Stephen Stout, Jennifer Manocherian, and Barbara Whitman. The Gala Committee is comprised of Elizabeth Bradley, Ed Cheetham, Glenn Degenaars/First Republic Bank, Nina Essman, Raúl Esparza, Aaron Glick, Marcia Goldberg, Thomas Kail, Kate Lear, Amanda Lipitz & Greg Smith, Joe Mantello, Des McAnuff, Michael & Gabrielle Paltz, Sergio Trujillo, and Beth Williams/Grove Entertainment.

Past gala honorees include Jon Robin Baitz, Annette Bening, Dana Delany, Tina Fey, Peter Gallagher, Donald Holder, Don Katz, Laura Linney, Julianna Margulies, Steve Martin, Michael Mayer, Rick Miramontez, Ken Olin, Johanna Pfaelzer, Marc Platt, Christopher Plummer, Bill Pullman, David Rockwell, Jordan Roth, Tony Shalhoub, John Patrick Shanley, Aaron Sorkin, David Strathairn, Stanley Tucci, and Patricia Wettig.

Dozens of notable works trace their developmental roots to NYSAF including the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Musical (Hadestown), 2016 Tony Award winners for Best Musical (Hamilton) and Best Play (The Humans), as well as the Tony Award-winning plays Side Man and Doubt, the Broadway musicals American Idiot and Bright Star, the recently acclaimed The Babylon Line, and the 2017 Pulitzer finalists The Wolves and Taylor Mac's A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.





