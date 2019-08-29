Photo Flash: Michael Urie, Gina Gershon, & More Celebrate CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY 10th Anniversary

Celebrity Autobiography celebrated its 10th anniversary as winner of the Drama Desk Award on Monday, August 26 at 7pm in NYC at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St). This past November & December, Celebrity Autobiography enjoyed a residency at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway.

The 8/26 NYC featured stars of stage & screen Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, MSNBC's Joy Reid, Michael Urie (Younger),Tracee Chimo (Madame Secretary), comedian John Fugelsang, Alan Zweibel, Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel. Tickets for the 8/26 NYC show are $80, $60 & $40 (plus a two-drink minimum) and can be purchased atwww.CelebrityAutobiography.com.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. Running for 10 sold out years in New York and touring the world and seen on Bravo TV, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers...to tips from the Kardashians...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words". From the words of CELINE, ZAYN, ELVIS, TIGER, ARNOLD, BRITNEY, MILEY, DOLLY, CHER, OPRAH, BIEBER, BEYONCÉ andBEYOND!

Created by Eugene Pack, and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Barbra to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and Broadway (Marquis Theater). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

