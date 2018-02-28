Photo Flash: Michael Greif Directs The Public's THE LOW ROAD

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Public Theater's American premiere of THE LOW ROAD written by Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris and directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif, check out the photos below! The Low Road is currently running at The Public through Sunday, April 1 with an official opening on Wednesday, March 7.

The complete cast of THE LOW ROAD features Tessa Albertson (Peg, Sister Elizabeth, Delilah Low); Max Baker (Farmer, Brother Pugh, Ed, Faraday); Kevin Chamberlin (Greasy-Haired Man, Martin, Isaac Low); Daniel Davis (Adam Smith); Crystal A. Dickinson (Old Tizzy, Mary Cleere, Ntombi); Gopal Divan (Duke of Buccleuch, Brother Amos, Pandit, Frederick); Harriet Harris (Mrs. Trewitt, Sister Comfort, Belinda, Margarita Low); Jack Hatcher (Young Jim); Josh Henderson(Violinist); Chukwudi Iwuji (John Blanke); Johnny Newcomb (Red Coat, Hessian, Court Officer); Chris Perfetti (Jim Trewitt); Susannah Perkins (Prostitute, Highwayman, Constance); Richard Poe (Shirley, Dick); Dave Quay (Manley, Hessian, Attendant, Court Officer); Aaron Michael Ray (Redcoat, Hessian, Court Officer); Joseph Soeder (Mohegan, Hessian, Court Officer); and Danny Wolohan (Slave Merchant, Poor Time, Hessian, Ivan, LaGarde).

From Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Bruce Norris comes an epic play, featuring seventeen actors in fifty roles, examining the basic beliefs upon which we've built our economy and our country. Set in the 18th century, this wild new work imagines America's first laissez-faire capitalist, a young man inspired by a chance encounter with Adam Smith to put his faith in the free market. But his path to riches becomes inextricably entangled with that of an educated slave, a man who knows from experience that one person's profit is another's loss, in this parable about the true cost of inequality. Four-time Tony nominee and three-time Obie winner Michael Greif directs this richly imaginative, riotously funny new play about the imaginary lines between exploitation and opportunity.

THE LOW ROAD features scenic design by David Korins; costume design by Emily Rebholz; lighting design by Ben Stanton; sound design by Matt Tierney; wig, hair, and make-up design by design J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova; and music composition by Mark Bennett.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles