Photo Flash: MACK & MABEL Wraps Up Encores! Run
Performances concluded on Sunday for New York City Center Encores! first show of the 2020 season- Mack & Mabel. Led by Broadway's Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles, the production also starred Major Attaway (Fatty Arbuckle), Michael Berresse (William Desmond Taylor), Lilli Cooper (Lottie Ames), Ben Fankhauser (Frank Wyman), Jordan Gelber (Mr. Kessel), Evan Kasprzak (Freddy), Raymond J. Lee (Andy), Kevin Ligon (Eddie), Janet Noh (Ella), and Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Bauman).
A love letter to the silent film era, Mack & Mabel tells the story of Mack Sennett (Sills) and his first great discovery and muse, the comedienne Mabel Normand (Socha). Mack makes Mabel a star, but Mack's insatiable drive to succeed coupled with Mabel's natural vulnerability-the key to her audience appeal-turns their love affair into a high wire act with no net.
Check out photos from closing night below!
Photo Credit: Shannel Resto
Josh Rhodes and Alexandra Socha
Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha
Garett Hawe, Alexandra Socha, and Sara Esty
Major Attaway and Alexandra Socha
Rob Berman, Jack Viertel and Josh Rhodes
Jordan Gelber and Allen Lewis Rickman
