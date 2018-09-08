Photo Flash: Liz Callaway Performs 'Journey to the Past' With Christy Altomare at ANASTASIA Curtain Call

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

We're seeing double! Last night at the Broadhurst Theatre, history was made when the original Anya, Liz Callaway, reunited with Broadway's, Christy Altomare, for a special duet performance of "Journey to the Past" at curtain call.

Check out photos from the iconic performance below!

The single version of the duet will be available September 28 for purchase on iTunes and for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. A special music video will be released with the single.

The duet features accompaniment by Anastasiacomposer Stephen Flahertyand a vocal arrangement by Benjamin Rauhala.

Anastasia opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit), Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening) and Dan Hinde. The company is led by Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, John Bolton, Max von Essen, Vicki Lewis and Mary Beth Peil.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Photos Courtesy of Anastasia Broadway

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You