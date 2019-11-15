Photo Flash: Josh Lamon And Jessica Vosk Join BROADWAYSTED Live Podcast!
The voices behind hit theatre podcasts BROADWAYSTED and JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY stepped out last night for their first-ever live recordings, through the TodayTix Presents live events series, in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. The epic double-header took place at WeWork Now (902 Broadway).
Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) joined BROADWAYSTED hosts Bryan Plofsky, Kevin Jaeger, and Kimberly Schmidt for a lively conversation of games, including guessing which Broadway legend they were acting out in a game of "Who Am I".
Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Becoming Nancy) joined Josh Lamon, host of JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY, to chat about how they met, Vosk's abrupt career transition from working on Wall Street to starring on Broadway, and their time together in Finding Neverland. Vosk also treated the audience to a special performance of a mash-up of "Help" and "Being Alive" that is featured on her debut solo album, Wild and Free.
Photo Credit: Sydney Goodwin for TodayTix
The hosts of Broadwaysted and Ben Fankhauser
Josh Lamon and Fans
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure y... (read more)
The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
Get A Look Inside Rehearsals For The Broadway Revival of WEST SIDE STORY
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
LES MISERABLES Changes Dates of Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas
Les Misérables a?" The Staged Concert will be shown in cinemas across North America on Sunday December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud The... (read more)
Joél Pérez, Brandon J. Dirden & More Complete Cast for TAKE ME OUT on Broadway
Take Me Out has found its full Broadway cast! Second Stage Theater has announced full casting for the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony ... (read more)
VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Cast Recreates Spongebob Memes
It's far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because cast members from Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage are recreating some of the most... (read more)