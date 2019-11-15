Photo Flash: Josh Lamon And Jessica Vosk Join BROADWAYSTED Live Podcast!

The voices behind hit theatre podcasts BROADWAYSTED and JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY stepped out last night for their first-ever live recordings, through the TodayTix Presents live events series, in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. The epic double-header took place at WeWork Now (902 Broadway).

Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) joined BROADWAYSTED hosts Bryan Plofsky, Kevin Jaeger, and Kimberly Schmidt for a lively conversation of games, including guessing which Broadway legend they were acting out in a game of "Who Am I".

Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Becoming Nancy) joined Josh Lamon, host of JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY, to chat about how they met, Vosk's abrupt career transition from working on Wall Street to starring on Broadway, and their time together in Finding Neverland. Vosk also treated the audience to a special performance of a mash-up of "Help" and "Being Alive" that is featured on her debut solo album, Wild and Free.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You