Photo Flash: Jordan Fisher and Friends Celebrate Opening Night in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Just yesterday, the cast of Dear Evan Hansen celebrated Jordan Fisher's official opening night with a celebratory curtain call and after party at Sardi's. Jordan's fiancé, Ellie Woods, was on hand to celebrate, as well as his cast members, creative team, and other Broadway guests and friends, like Nickelodeon's Sky Katz, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, Jellani Alladin, Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams, and more. Check out the photos below!
No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Jordan Fisher and cast
Andrew Barth Feldman and Jordan Fisher
Eden Espinosa and Jordan Fisher
Eden Espinosa, Jessica Phillips and Jordan Fisher
Eden Espinosa, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Jordan Fisher, Bobby Lopez, Nick Adams
Jessica Phillips and Jordan Fisher
Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods
Jordan Fisher and Jelani Alladin
Jordan Fisher and Sky Katz
