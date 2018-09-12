BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Click Here for More Articles on BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Photo Flash: Janet McTeer Brings a Legend to Life in BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Sep. 12, 2018  

Get a first look below at Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand."

The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Paxton Whitehead as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Mark Twain wrote, "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer brings the legendary leading lady to life.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin Return to Broadway Next Year in GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS
  • Cast And Dates Announced For 13th Touring Season of JERSEY BOYS
  • Tatiana Maslany Will Join Bryan Cranston in NETWORK, Now to Reside in the Belasco
  • No More Waiting! THE BAND'S VISIT Recoups on Broadway
  • TITANIC May Be Sailing to Broadway with Eric Schaeffer at the Helm
  • Mamie Parris Will Return to SCHOOL OF ROCK as Rosalie

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       