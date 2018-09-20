Photo Flash: Jack O'Brien Directs Tom Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM For Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater presents The Hard Problem, a new play by Tom Stoppard, to be directed by Jack O'Brien. Check out photos from the first day of rehearsal tomorrow!

The production will feature Eshan Bay, Adelaide Clemens, John Patrick Doherty, Nina Grollman, Katie Beth Hall, Eleanor Handley, Olivia Hebert, Sagar Kiran, Chris O'Shea, Madeleine Pace, Robert Petkoff, Tara Summers, Jon Tenney, Baylen Thomas, Kim N. Wong, and Karoline Xu. The Hard Problem will begin performances Thursday, October 25 and open Monday, November 19 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

In Tom Stoppard's The Hard Problem, Hilary (to be played by Adelaide Clemens) is a young psychology researcher at the Krohl Institute for Brain Science where psychology and biology meet. If there is nothing but matter, what is consciousness? This is "the hard problem" facing science, and for Hilary the possibility of genuine altruism, without a hidden Darwinian self-interest, depends on the answer. Meanwhile she is nursing a private sorrow. She needs a miracle and is prepared to pray for one.

THE HARD PROBLEM will feature sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Marc Salzberg, and original music by Bob James.

This fall, in addition to The Hard Problem, LCT is also producing the ongoing run of its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; the LCT3 production of Plot Points in our Sexual Development, a new play by Miranda Rose Hall, directed by Margot Bordelon, beginning performances Saturday, October 6 at the Claire Tow Theater; and will be a co-producer of the Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, also directed by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances Thursday, November 1 at the Shubert Theatre.

Photo Credit: Chassi Annexy

