SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Mar. 3, 2018  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Isabelle McCalla mourns her final Saturday in Broadway's Aladdin. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

high res photos

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Aladdin (Broadway): @izzymccalla Last Saturday night on Broadway got me like... Thanks @itsljwright for capturing the stages of my insanity. . . . . #aladdinbroadway #princessjasmine #saturdaynightonbroadway #sip

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Jerry Springer The Opera (Off-Broadway): @bulknskull Just a casual #sip #repost - photo credit courtesy of @missjillysue ! Backstage at #jerryspringertheopera at @thenewgroupnyc !

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Mamma Mia (Regional): @paytonmeetsworld Whoâ€™s Sophieâ€™s dad? Is it Sam, Bill, or Harry?! Cast your votes now! #SaturdayIntermissionPic from the Theatre Winter Haven cast of Mamma Mia! #theworldmayneverknow #sip #mammamia #theatre @officialbroadwayworld

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Mamma Mia (Regional): @kgill222 #teambill #rosieandbill #mammamiatwh #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld @officialbroadwayworld

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @dalton_bolton We are officially open ðŸŽ‰ Beauty and the Beast runs till May 13 so come out and see us in the castle ðŸ¥€ #BeautyAndTheBeast #lowerossingtontheatre #randolphacademy #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #saturdayintermissionpicture

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Once (National Tour): @barrydebois Intermission closing weekend pic!! #saturdayintermissionpic #sip #broadwayworld @oncemusical

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Carousel (Regional): @franciswilsonplayhouse Itâ€™s our Two Show Day for #CarouselAtFWP, and we wanted to get involved with the #SIP (#SaturdayIntermissionPhotos) craze! Hereâ€™s our cast and crew during intermission of todayâ€™s show - weâ€™re so excited! #carouselmusical #carousel #rodgersandhammerstein #singing #acting #dancing #franciswilsonplayhouse #franwilly #fwp #theatre #theater #unlocktampabay #tampabay #localtheatre #localtalent #clearwaterfl #clearwater #visitclearwater #classicmusical #communitytheatrelife #communitytheatrerocks

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Chicago (National Tour): @kate.wesler #Repost @chicagomusical And now ladies and gentlemen... the 6 Merry Murderesses of the Chicago US Tour! Visiting hours are posted at ChicagoTheMusical.com/USTour #KITTYkate #SIP #CHICAGO #thefabulousfox

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
9 to 5 (Regional): @sandiedesousa You know just on the job from 9 to 5 #SIP #VCP

Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla Mourns Her Final Saturday in Broadway's ALADDIN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Into the Woods (Regional): @kath_steele handsome family (not handsome neighbors) #sip


Related Articles


From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Jodi Picoult and Lorin Latarro to Lead Talkback at WAITRESS For Women's History Month
  • Harvey Schmidt, Legendary Composer of THE FANTASTICKS, 110 IN THE SHADE & More Dies at 88
  • ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Launch National Tour in 2019-2020
  • Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Paul Whitty, and Sawyer Nunes Lead Cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
  • Photo Flash: He 's Found! First Look at Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch
  • Audra McDonald is 'For Sure' Headed Back to Broadway