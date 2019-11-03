Photo Flash: Inside a Special Dance Performance Produced By Popra Nakayama Presented At The United Nations

The Event, "Run for SDG 3 'Good Health and Well-Being' ", one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, hosted by the UCT International Culture Development, was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. The organizer (UCT International Culture Development, Inc., a member group in consultative status with the management of the NGO of the UN Economic and Social Council) invited the executive vice chairman of China Adventure Association, the famous explorer/mountain climber/runner from Yunnan and the founder of "Colorful Yunnan·Mysterious Baima," Feibao Jin, to attend the event and share his running life and social welfare with the guests. Sports enthusiasts from more than a dozen countries and members of UNESCO and its affiliated club centers and associations, as well as numerous guests from the art and financial sectors were invited to attend the event.

On the occasion of this momentous event, special guest artist Popra Nakayma produced and choreographed an intriguing dance spectacle to present as the concluding piece. The piece was based on the Nichibu (a form of Japanese traditional dance) and Gion Kouta (Japanese traditional music). The performers were Popra Nakayama, Sarah Doudna (Liberated Movement) and Avery MacGee. The result was a show full of mesmerizing intricacies and expressiveness. At the close of the show, the packed international audience erupted with fervent applause.

Popra Nakayama bio: Popra Nakayama is a dancer/actor/singer who hails from Tokyo, Japan. She has studied at HB studio(Acting School) in NYC. Her Off Broadway Credits include: Frankenstein, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Sleepy Hollow, War+Lovers and A Christmas Carol. She was the dance captain for the new musical, Mad Mel Saves the World, presented in Midtown International Theater Festival in NYC. Popra has also performed at Carnegie Hall and presented her original dance performances as a co-director/choreographer/dancer at United Nations Headquarters. She is currently in an off-broadway musical, Alice in Wonderland, and working on feature action film projects.



(From left) Avery MacGee, Popra Nakayama, Sarah Doudna

Feibao Jin (standing with his son in the center of the picture) the executive vice chairman of China Adventure Association, an internationally known explorer/mountain climber/runner from Yunnan and t

Performance by the special guest artists (From left) Avery MacGee, Popra Nakayama, Sarah Doudna





