Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Roundabout's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Rehearsal are under way for Roundabout Theatre Company and Fiasco Theater's production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG featuring a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Noah Brody. Get a first look below!
The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.
Merrily We Roll Along begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Saturday, January 12 at 7:30PM, and opens officially on February 19, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).
This is a limited engagement through April 7, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.
Photo credit: Jenny Anderson
Manu Narayan, Emily Young, Brittany Bradford, Ben Steinfeld, Jessie Austrian and Paul L. Coffey
Manu Narayan, Emily Young, Brittany Bradford, Ben Steinfeld, Jessie Austrian and Paul L. Coffey
Manu Narayan, Emily Young, Brittany Bradford, Ben Steinfeld, Jessie Austrian and Paul L. Coffey
Jessie Austrian and Noah Brody
Noah Brody, Ben Steinfeld and Emily Young
Manu Narayan, Emily Young, Brittany Bradford, Ben Steinfeld, Jessie Austrian and Paul L. Coffey