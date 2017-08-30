Photo Flash: Hugh Panaro Swings His Razor Wide in SWEENEY TODD

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will welcome Hugh Panaro (as Sweeney Todd) with Jake Boyd (as Anthony), Eryn LeCroy (as Johanna), Michael James Leslie (as Judge Turpin) and John Rapson (as The Beadle) will join the cast including Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) this week at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).

Check out a first look at Panaro and Carmello in action below!

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and is directed by Bill Buckhurst. It features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by AmyMae, sound design by Matt Stine, casting by Telsey + Company / Cesar A. Rocha, CSA and production stage management by John Randolph Ferry.

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd is produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre, Jean Doumanian, Rebecca Gold and Nate Koch (Executive Producer).

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Former White House Executive Pastry Chef William "Bill" Yosses (dubbed "the Crust Master" by President Barack Obama) serves as the production's official pie maker. In keeping with the original Tooting production and the West End transfer, "pie and mash" is available for purchase by audience members prior to every performance, served communally in the pie shop where the production is set. An authentic slice of Victorian London, the traditional "pie and mash" dish consists of a meat pie, a generous helping of mashed potato and hot parsley sauce - otherwise known as "liquor" - which is an optional extra. Both meat and veg pie options are available.

