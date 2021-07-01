Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Tennessee Williams' THE TWO CHARACTER PLAY at Hampstead Theatre

Sam Yates' new production of Tennessee Williams', The Two Character Play will run at Hampstead Theatre from 17 July until 28 August. Yates is making a highly anticipated return to the theatre following his Olivier-nominated production of The Phlebotomist (2019).

Kate O'Flynn and Zubin Varla will perform in this innovative, psychological thriller by one of the world's great dramatists, which received its world premiere at the theatre in 1967. Sam Yates will be joined by designer, Rosanna Vize; lighting designer Lee Curran; sound designer, Dan Balfour; video designer, Akhila Krishnan, movement director, Malik Nashad Sharpe and assistant director, Lizzie Manwaring.

For more information visit: https://www.hampsteadtheatre.com/