Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Faye Dunaway As Katharine Hepburn In TEA AT FIVE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the recently extended Broadway-bound production of Tea at Five, starring Academy Award-winner Faye Dunaway as Katharine Hepburn in Boston. The Matthew Lombardo play directed by Tony Award nominee John Tillinger will now be presented at the Huntington Avenue Theatre until Sunday, July 14th.

The impressive Tony Award winning creative team will consist of Scott Pask (set design) Kevin Adams (lighting) and Jane Greenwood (costumes). John Gromada will design sound, Tom Watson will create wigs and Aaron Rhyne will provide projections. The Boston production is being produced by Ben Feldman and Scott Beck. General Management is RCI Theatrical in association with Lost in Boston Management. Bess Marie Glorioso will be Production Stage Manager.

Ms. Dunaway portrays Katharine Hepburn, another Academy Award-winning legend, on Broadway later this year in Lombardo's new version of his acclaimed play.

Performances of Tea at Five began Saturday, June 22 at the Huntington Avenue Theatre, and opens officially on Friday, June 28.

Tickets, for Tea at Five in Boston, beginning at $49.00, are on sale and are available online at BostonTheatreScene.com, by calling 617 933 8600, or visiting the box office at the Huntington (264 Huntington Avenue) or the box office at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street).





