Photo Flash: Get A First Look At AN ACT OF GOD at Signature Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at AN ACT OF GOD at Signature Theatre. See the production photos below!

Signature Theatre is proud to present An Act of God directed by Eleanor Holdridge (Theatre J's Queens Girl in the World, Round House Theatre's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley). Written by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum (The Daily Show), An Act of God will receive its DC area premiere in Signature Theatre's intimate ARK Theatre, October 3 - November 26.



The production will star Tom Story (Round House Theatre's Angels in America, MetroStage's Fully Committed) as God, Evan Casey (Signature's The Flick, Sunday in the Park with George) as Michael and Jamie Smithson (Signature's Cake Off, Second City's Twist Your Dickens) as Gabriel.



"In these times, AN ACT OF GOD is the perfect show for all of us," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "I'm thrilled to welcome Eleanor Holdridge and Tom Story making their Signature Theatre debuts in one of Broadway's funniest comedies in years. It's sure to have the ARK Theatre rockin'."



Based on David Javerbaum's book The Last Testament: A Memoir by God and popular Twitter account @TheTweetofGod, An Act of God centers around the Supreme Being and his ever-faithful archangels, Michael and Gabriel and was called "a gut-busting-funny riff on the never-ending folly of mankind" by The New York Times. In this one-act comedy, God gifts his mortals with an entirely new set of Ten Commandments.



The creative team includes Scenic Design by Daniel Conway; Costume Design by Robert Croghan; Lighting Design by Alberto Segarra; Sound Design by Ryan Hickey; Production Stage Manager Julie Meyer; and Production Assistant Sophia Lewin Adams.



Performances run Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $40. Single tickets are available in person at the Signature Box Office at 4200 Campbell Avenue in Shirlington, by calling 703-820-9771, and online at www.sigtheatre.org.



There will be no public performance on the evening of October 10, October 11 and November 23. This production's Pride performances are scheduled for November 3 & November 17. Discussion performances are scheduled for October 25, November 8 and November 14.



Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Under the leadership of co-founder and Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer and Managing Director Maggie Boland, musical theater has become Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Called a "musical theater powerhouse" by The Washington Post, Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater. Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 58 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions-and is home to the single largest musical theater commissioning project in the United States, The American Music Voices Project. Attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. Signature has won 103 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 411 nominations.

