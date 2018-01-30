Photo Flash: First Look at Terrence Mann,Â Will Swenson & More in JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA!

The New Group is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere Jerry Springer - The Opera with Jennifer Allen, Florrie Bagel, Brandon Contreras, Sean Patrick Doyle, Bradley Greer, Luke Grooms, Nathaniel Hackmann, Billy Hepfinger, Justin Keyes, Beth Kirkpatrick, Elizabeth Loyacano, Tiffany Mann, Jill Paice, Kim Steele, Nichole Turner, Terrence Mann and Will Swenson. Jerry Springer - The Opera features Music by Richard Thomas and Book & Additional Lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas, with Choreography by Chris Bailey. John Rando directs.

The show will open on Thursday, February 22. The limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 11 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! It's "The Jerry Springer Show" as you've never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads, and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse, until violence breaks out and Jerry (Terrence Mann) must face his trickiest guest ever, the devil himself (Will Swenson). Deeply in tune with the chaos and unrestrained id of our times, Jerry Springer - The Opera, a gleefully profane musical by Richard Thomas (Music, Book, Lyrics) and Stewart Lee (Book, Additional Lyrics) is an outrageous celebration of our national ritual of public humiliation and redemption. Jerry Springer - The Opera, winner of numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best new musical, will have its Off-Broadway premiere in this production from The New Group, choreographed by Chris Bailey and directed by John Rando.

Jerry Springer - The Opera premiered at the National Theatre in London directed by Stewart Lee (April 29 - September 30, 2003), and played on the West End at the Cambridge Theatre (October 14, 2003 - February 19, 2005).

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

