Photo Flash: First Look at the Magical Cast of San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and the official opening is Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Curran Theater (445 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).
Get a first look at the cast below!
Tickets are currently on sale through June 20, 2020, at HarryPotterOnStage.com or in-person at the Curran Theater box office. Prior to the start of performances, box office hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 12-8 p.m. (closed Sunday and Monday).
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.
While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
David Abeles, Folami Williams and Yanna McIntosh
David Abeles, John Skelley, and Yanna McIntosh
Benjamin Papac
Angela Reed, Benjamin Papac, and John Skelley
Folami Williams, Jon Steiger, and Benjamin Papac
Lucas Hall and Jon Steiger
(Jon Steiger
